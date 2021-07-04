GPL apologises for sexist ad

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has apologised for a sexist bill payment ad.

“We sincerely apologise to our valued customers and the general public who may have been offended by the advert,” the company said in a statement on its Facebook page on Friday, while explaining that the ad was never intended to offend nor cause any racial or social prejudice.

The ad, which was first posted on the company’s Facebook page late Thursday evening, featured an image of a woman and her “to do list” – “my hair,” “my nails” and “go shopping” – as well as a note about paying the utility company.

While GPL said the ad was meant to be a lighthearted encouragement towards bill payment, it was immediately condemned over the reductive implications of the list of activities solely related to the woman’s appearance.

“More like prep the child for online classes, get dressed for work and then blackout. Women in Guyana have a lot more to do than confirm damaging stereotypes and this company makes our life harder,” one person commented on the ad.

Another noted that for many women their mornings include “ironing a uniform” but with the incessant blackouts from GPL this simple chore is a minefield.

Regional Councillor for Region 10 Charlene Garraway, in a post on her page, stressed that the ad displayed poor taste, was extremely misogynistic and could also be construed as racist.

Despite the company’s apology, the ad was still on the company’s Facebook page up to last evening.

Stabroek News attempted to reach the Public Relations Department of GPL on Friday but was told that individuals were in a “training session”. Questions sent via WhatsApp went unanswered.