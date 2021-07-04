New GTT head vows better internet service -$5B being invested in key areas, 5G roll out planned

Admitting that the company has a number of existing inefficiencies, new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), Damian Blackburn has said $5 billion is being invested this year to fix its network to enhance the services offered to customers and businesses.

Blackburn told Sunday Stabroek in a virtual interview that among the areas of focus are improved broadband speed, the Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) service and customer service/call centre services.

He said plans are also in the pipeline to roll out the 5G LTE network, hopefully this year.