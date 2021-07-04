Suspects in murder of Belfield taxi driver arrested -man reportedly recounts fatal stabbing, dumping of body to cops

Police have arrested two suspects in the murder of taxi driver Kenrick Trim, including one who has allegedly admitted to seeing the other stabbing the now deceased man.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed the arrests of the suspects to Sunday Stabroek.

Investigators are expected to seek legal advice this week on how to proceed with charges.

This newspaper has learned that the prime suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Water Street, Georgetown, is known by the alias ‘Trini’.

Sunday Stabroek was reliably informed that he was arrested around 3pm on Friday. At the time, he allegedly had Trim’s cellular phone in his possession.

He was escorted to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Eve Leary where he was questioned.

During a video recorded interview, the prime suspect allegedly admitted to the crime and implicated a second individual, who has been identified as a fish vendor of Laing Avenue, Georgetown.

The second suspect was arrested for questioning on Friday evening.

According to a police report, the body of Trim, a resident of Lot 129 Belfield Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, was discovered lying motionless in the grass at the end of Cul-de-Sac Street, Block 1, Ogle, ECD around 9 am last Wednesday.

His body appears to have been dumped from his silver/grey Toyota Premio car, number HC 5311, which was found nearby.

An autopsy last Friday confirmed that Trim died due to stab wounds.

A source told Sunday Stabroek that during questioning, the second suspect provided investigators with a detailed description of what took place.

He reportedly said that that he met ‘Trini’ in prison while he was serving a sentence for simple larceny of a cellphone.

On the day in question, the suspect alleged that ‘Trini’ picked him up from the bus park after which they went to a snackette on Carmichael Street, Georgetown to purchase food.

After they were done, ‘Trini’ reportedly stopped a car which was driven by Trim.

He said they both entered the backseat of the car and ‘Trini’ was seated behind Trim, while he sat behind the front passenger seat.

The man further told investigators that upon arriving at Ogle, ‘Trini’ allegedly grabbed Trim by his neck and started to choke him until he passed out.

He further noted that ‘Trini’ then pulled Trim over to the backseat of the car by which time Trim started to move.

As a result, the man alleged that ‘Trini’ then dealt Trim several stabs about his body after which he relieved him of a gold ring and chain which he was wearing, a quantity of cash and his cellular phone.

According to the suspect, ‘Trini’ drove Trim car to a spot in Ogle, where he tossed his body out of the car.

The suspect added that ‘Trini’ then attempt to reverse the car to flee the scene but the car got stuck in mud.

They then both exited the car. The suspect claimed that ‘Trini’ gave him $10,000 and threw the suspected murder weapon, a knife, into the nearby bushes.

The suspect told police that he and ‘Trini’ walked over a bridge and joined a minibus to Georgetown.

Efforts were being made up to yesterday to retrieve the suspected murder weapon.

Trim’s son, Kenrick Odel Trim, who identified his body, had told this newspaper that his father was wearing a gold chain and two gold rings when he left home but they were missing when he identified the body. The deceased was said to have two phones and an undisclosed quantity of cash, which were also missing.

The son said he was told by the police that his father had suffered multiple stab wounds. Trim also had an injury to his mouth and neck consistent with being punched in the face and being choked.

The younger Trim also shared that the police had found footage from a CCTV camera in the vicinity where his father was found. The police told him that the footage showed two men exiting his father’s car and crossing a wooden bridge. He added that the car was found stuck in the mud.