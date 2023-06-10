GECOM says it’s ready for LGE

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) says it’s ready for electors to cast their ballots on June 12 in the Local Government Elections (LGE).

These elections come just over three years after the controversial March 2nd 2020 general elections.

“2020 has gone, but we are now in 2023. A lot of preparation was done, the staff was well trained, and I can’t see anything else. I am just confident that everything will go very smoothly.” Chairwoman of GECOM, retired Justice of Appeal Claudette Singh stated during the press conference.