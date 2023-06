Car stolen from slain soldier found on Stone Ave

The car stolen from slain GDF soldier, Lieutenant Rondel Anthony Douglas was found yesterday morning on Stone Avenue, Campbellville.

Parked among other cars, the vehicle’s number plate had been ripped off.

The police were called in and they scanned the car for evidence.

The police stated that the murder occurred on Wednes-day around 22.30 hours at Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Douglas moonlighted as a taxi driver with Aladdin Taxi Service of La Grange, WBD.