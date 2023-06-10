PAHO calls for mental health to be placed at top of agendas -as major report launched

The Director of PAHO, Dr Jarbas Barbosa, yesterday called for mental health to be placed at the top of political agendas in order to address worsening conditions in the Americas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The mental health of the population of the Americas has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Barbosa said at a media briefing in Washington to launch a key report.

A New Agenda for Mental Health in the Region of the Americas, provides the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) with ten recommendations for countries on how to improve mental health care.