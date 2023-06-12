Police issue bulletin for two in murder of soldier

The police today issued a wanted bulletin for two men in the murder of Guyana Defence Force Lieutenant CG Rondel Douglas on June 7th.

The police are seeking Jamie Ghanie, 25, of Lot 59 Pattensen, Turkeyen and Harold, also known as `Stewie’ of Liliendaal.

The police stated that the murder occurred around 22.30 hours on Wednesday at Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Douglas moonlighted as a taxi driver with Aladdin Taxi Service of La Grange, WBD.

Enquiries revealed that Douglas, a licensed firearm holder, used his motorcar, a Toyota Fielder bearing registration number PZZ 703, as a part-time taxi with the Taxi Service. The owner of the taxi service told police that an identifiable male went to the taxi base and hired the victim to transport him.

According to a police report, a resident of Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruimveldt, said he heard a loud explosion that sounded like a gunshot. He then looked out of his window to check and saw a Toyota Fielder motorcar speeding out of the area. The victim was lying on the ground in a pool of blood with two visible wounds to his chest and head.