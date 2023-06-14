Suspect in murder of GDF Lieutenant held

Joshua Parris called ‘Stewie’ of Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara has been arrested by police in relation to the murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Lieutenant, Rondel Anthony Douglas.

On Monday, the Guyana Police Force issued wanted bulletins for two suspects in relation to Douglas’ murder. Georgetown Commander Simon McBean told Stabroek News that Parris was arrested by police and is in custody assisting with investigations.

Jamie Ghanie, of Lot 59 Pattensen, Turkeyen, the second suspect, is yet to be arrested.