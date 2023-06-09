Coast Guard officer killed in North Ruimveldt carjacking

Police are investigating the murder of a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) lieutenant, Rondel Anthony Douglas, 33, who was attached to the Coast Guard and resided at Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The police stated that the incident occurred on Wednesday around 22.30 hours at Cul-de-Sac Street, North Ruim-veldt, Georgetown. Douglas moonlighted as a taxi driver with Aladdin Taxi Service of La Grange, WBD.

Enquiries revealed that Douglas, a licensed firearm holder, used his motorcar, a Toyota Fielder bearing registration number PZZ 703, as a part-time taxi with the Taxi Service. The owner of the taxi service told police that an identifiable male went to the taxi base and hired the victim to transport him.