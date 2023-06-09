Central gov’t will support councillors should PPP/C win City Hall – Jagdeo

The ruling PPP/C upped the ante for local government elections with two rallies yesterday, one in South Georgetown and the other in Kitty, as its General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo, assured city residents that central government will support their councillors should the party win City Hall.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips also joined with Jagdeo at the meetings last night and pledged government’s commitment to developing and transforming the city.

“There is one reason I came here tonight [last night] and that is to look every one of you in your faces, every single person here and say to you the promises made by our candidates have the full of support of the People’s Progressive Party,” Jagdeo proclaimed to loud cheers from the gathering in South Georgetown.