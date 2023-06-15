This Week-in-Review June 4th to 10th

Accountability

UNICEF review of school dorms last year highlighted myriad deficiencies: A United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) assessment of all 24 school dormitories across the country last year highlighted a plethora of deficiencies to the Ministry of Education and another followed with myriad recommendations but it is unclear if any changes were made. “All the school dormitory facilities have systemic and similar issues related to management system inadequacies, lack of resources and inadequate functional spaces, major shortage of staff and behavioural issues with students,” read the report titled ‘Assessment Report – Field Study of Dormitory Plants…Development of Gender Sensitive Standards for Dormitory Schools in Guyana’, seen by the Stabroek News. The report of recommendations ‘Gender Sensitive Standards for Dormitory Schools in Guyana’ had a section dedicated to fire protection systems, including that smoke detectors be installed and drills conducted regularly. “Fire drill is essential for all school dormitory facilities and should be held three times per school term. The drill should include all students and staff and follow the Ministry of Education fire drill procedures. Training in the use of fire extinguishers, fire sand buckets and evacuation procedures should be done for students and all staff at least one per school academic year. Procedures for evacuation of buildings with indication of assembly areas should be documented in a printed form and affixed near all building exits. Printed information should be posted in visible areas with fire safety rules, evacuation procedures and identification of “assembly safe zone/area” should be done to all buildings, that report highlighted. Stabroek News reached out to Minister of Education Priya Manickchand yesterday for comments, but up to press time she had not responded. Coming to the fore after the national tragedy at Mahdia where a fire at the dormitory claimed the lives of 20 children, the report highlighted not only the poor conditions mostly hinterland children endure at the boarding schools but that Ministry of Education officials were told of the situations. Recommendations were given for both fire prevention and safety and response with the report giving guidelines of being equipped and utilising standard building codes.

Contracts

Contracts worth $688.1m signed for new Christ Church Secondary: The construction of the new Christ Church Secondary School is expected to commence in two weeks as contracts to the tune of $688.1 million were signed between the Ministry of Education (MoE) and seven contractors last Wednesday. The new building, which will be rebuilt at Middle and Camp streets, Georgetown, is scheduled to be completed by February 2024 with different phases of works being carried out simultaneously by several contractors. This approach was taken by the MoE as it was deemed to be the quickest way to rebuild the school which was destroyed by suspected arson in January of this year. “The expertise that we received from the engineers, I am not an engineer, suggested that we could get this school in a shorter time, if we had, instead of one contractor doing everything, if we divided it up into components, and lots, which is what we did,” Minister of Educa-tion, Priya Manickchand, explained. Manickchand along with Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain and other ministry officials witnessed the signing of the contracts in the ministry’s boardroom. The contract signing was done by Permanent Secretary in the MoE, Alfred King, and the five awarded contractors – BM Property Investment Inc – a subsidiary of BM Soat Auto Sales; Zeco Group of Services Inc; N Balgobin and Sons Contracting Ser-vice and Electrical Sup-plies; A Ograsein and Sons General Contracting; and Pantheon Construction Inc. Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services was awarded the contract for supervision of the construction of the school. The short time span for the construction of the school will in no way hinder the quality of work in the construction process. The work will be combined and carried out in a simultaneous manner without safety, strength, or standards being compromised, the minister added.

Oil & Gas

NRF for safe investments as below US$500M, sources say: The first report by the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Board on its operations is completed and is expected to be made public sometime soon, sources close to the process say. Further, a decision has been made that since the remainder in the fund this year is less than US$500 million, it will be placed in “very safe investments” namely deposits, which is one of two options allowed as per the laws of this country. “It will go as deposits and not eligible treasury bills because of the amount and because you are getting secure interest overnight, something like 5 per cent, which is very advantageous for us,” officials close to the process told the Stabroek News when asked for an update.

“We will look at the [treasury] bills when we know they are coming down… then you can go long term and lock in to that [amount]. That is not expected to happen until next year though…,” a source explained. The NRF comprises oil profits and royalties. According to the Bank of Guyana (BoG), which manages the fund, the closing balance at the end of April totalled US$1,671,933,104.41. The figure for May, 2023 has not yet been updated. In the first quarterly report, the BoG had disclosed that during the quarter, a formal investment mandate was established for the fund following discussions between the Board of Directors and the BoG. It was mandated that the funds be maintained in the deposit account held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York earning overnight deposit interest at the prevailing federal funds rate. It was also agreed that BoG will continue to monitor overnight interest rates and inform the Chairman of any changes to consider adopting a ladder approach investment strategy. The BoG had also explained that over the quarter, the Federal Reserve increased its interest rates target range twice, moving it from 4.25% to 4.5%, 4.5% to 4.75% and then from 4.75% to 5%. As a result of those increases, which caused interest rates on overnight deposits to rise, and a higher account balance, the fund continued to earn a higher level of interest income on its overnight deposits than previous quarters. The fund earned $3,266.13 million (US$15.66 million) in interest income over the quarter compared to $2,356.73 million (US$11.30 million) the previous quarter. As regards the performance of the fund up to April this year, BoG informed: “The fund recorded a profit of $3,266.13 million (US$15.66 million) this quarter in comparison with $2,356.73 million (US$11.30 million) for the preceding quarter solely due to interest earned on deposits. This resulted in a return of 1.059% for the quarter compared with 0.863% in the previous quarter. The fund earned an annualized return of 0.824% since its inception.” Sources say that NRF Board Chairman retired major general Joseph Singh ensured that the report was completed and reflected the decision taken. He has also met with the Minister of Finance and another meeting is set when he returns from overseas. “The report, well its draft is completed and just a few minor things needed to be changed. We were scheduled to meet but the fire [at Mahdia which killed 20 children] happened and that took priority,” a source explained. That there still is no investment committee is also highlighted in the report. The opposition still has not named its nominee; it is unclear when or if that person will be named. Several calls to Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton by this newspaper went unanswered.

Politics

Jagdeo: 40,000 acres for cultivation at Crabwood Creek: PPP General Secretary and Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo last Saturday announced at Corriverton that the government is looking to bring 40,000 acres under cultivation following a meeting with farmers at Crabwood Creek. With the Local Government Elections campaign in full swing, Jagdeo said that the government is also looking to reorient lands at Skeldon for hemp cultivation. At Republic Square, Corriverton he stated that under APNU+AFC Berbice was practically dead, as such one of the main priorities when the PPP/C returned to the government was the creation of jobs hence the part-time initiative was developed and will be further expanded. Calling on residents of the region to take advantage of the government’s scholarship programme, he noted that about 14,000 persons are already studying. “We want Berbicians to be able to study, to train to improve themselves even if you have to change profession because the sugar industry, although we rehired about 2,000 people in the region in the sugar belt, it’s not going to generate all the jobs of the future”, he said. Stressing the government’s plan to develop new industries, he said, “This is important, we met with the farmers here in Crabwood Creek where we are looking to bring 40,000 acres under cultivation, we are looking to reorient the Skeldon lands here into hemp… We passed the law already… some of it is to generate new industries in these areas.” Jagdeo then pointed out that since regaining office 500 roads have been completed while by the end of this year, 300 more roads will be completed in the region. He said, in 2015 APNU was “saying the right things” and was given a chance but failed to deliver on the promises made to every sector instead they took away grants and things beneficial to the people of the country.

Tragedy

Two children perish in Mahaica fire: Two children, ages three and nine, died in a fire last Wednesday at Market Street, Belmont, Mahaica. They have been identified as sisters, Anamika Hardat and Shameena Hardat. Reports are that the fire started just before 1 pm and the Mahaica Fire Station responded with their fire tenders to a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by Ayube Mohamed Khan and occupied by 79-year-old Zaman Khan and his family of eleven. No adult was reportedly at home at the time of the incident to keep an eye on the children, particularly nine-year-old Anamika, who was differently-abled. Neighbours reported that they heard screams but could do nothing as the fire spread through the entire house very quickly. By the time the Fire Service was called in, it was too late and for now it remains unclear how the fire started, however, investigations are being carried out by the Fire Prevention Department. In light of this tragedy, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is reminding the public that children should be educated on the dangers of fire starters (matches and lighters) and warned about their use. It was also stressed that children should not be left alone unattended or at home without adult supervision.

Crime

`Smallie’ cremated in defiance of family’s wishes: Following controversy over the custody of the remains of notorious murder convict, Royden Williams, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) last Saturday cremated the body despite objections and requests made by the family for it to be handed over to them for burial. The Guyana Prison Service stated in a press release yesterday that the body remained in their jurisdiction by law. A funeral service was held at the Memorial Gardens, Le Repentir, where the family was asked to provide a pastor to conduct the final rites. The body was then cremated in an automated system since the designated family member refused to push the button for ignition. The automated system began 45 minutes after the refusal and the family members were advised of this. The GPS said that its position on the matter was that unless the convictions and sentences imposed upon Williams were set aside or reversed by a court of competent jurisdiction, Williams’s body will remain with the prison authorities, as the law provides. Appeals filed and pending against his multiple convictions and sentences do not affect this position. The GPS said that the matter was further compounded by the fact that Williams escaped again from lawful custody, aided and abetted by several persons, some of whom were in possession of high-powered automatic rifles, who not only fired upon the pursing ranks but also created general fear and terror countrywide. While family members sought to pursue legal action yesterday, hoping that the process would have come to a halt and that they would be granted full custody of the body, that did not stop the prison service from executing their plan to dispose of the body. Despite their attorney’s communication with the authorities, the body was set for cremation at 2 pm. Mixed emotions filled the air as the family expressed dissatisfaction at the proposed decision and the state of the body according to their observations. There was tight security at the compound and media personnel were prohibited from entering the building where the service was kept. Williams’s sister told reporters at the funeral that when they learned about her brother’s death, five family members including herself and mother, attended a meeting with Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot; Deputy Director of Prisons, Kevin Pilgrim; and Curtis (only name given), a prison officer from the Mazaruni Prison. According to her she asked Elliot if they would be given the body and his response was no, the body had to be cremated. The woman explained that Elliot asked in the meeting what the family wanted and she responded that they wanted possession of the body. She requested that the body be taken to Berbice and Elliott said no. They then asked for it to be taken to Le Repentir Cemetery for burial and he also responded by saying no. Elliot then stated that the body has to be cremated.

Accident

GPHC official dies in Liliendaal accident: The Police today issued the following release; Police are reporting a fatal accident which occurred on Friday June 09th, 2023 about 22:30 hrs on Rupert Craig Highway, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara involving motorcar #PAE 1926, driven by 30-year-old Rabindra Surijdin (deceased) of lot 464 Block 8 Mon Repos, ECD and occupant; 33-year-old Sophia MacDougal of the said address. Enquiries disclosed that motorcar #PAE 1926 was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the Liliendaal Rupert Craig Highway when in the vicinity of the Covid Centre, the driver lost control and collided to the concrete median. As a result, the car spun out of control and further collided to a concrete culvert on the northern side of the said road and then went into a drain. The driver and the occupant were taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious condition by public spirited citizens and an ambulance from GPHC arrived on the scene where the driver was seen and examined and later pronounced dead by Dr. Doerga of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, whilst the female was taken to the said hospital by Emergency Medical Technicians and was seen by doctors on duty and admitted a patient in the intensive care unit suffering from head injuries.