Relevant parties’ were told of UNICEF report on dorms – Manickchand

The relevant parties were made aware of the findings from the Ministry of Education-commissioned UNICEF report on state dormitories which highlighted dire conditions and the need for fire safety just around a year before the May 22 blaze at a Mahdia facility that killed 20 children.

Following the publication in yesterday’s Stabroek News of the findings of the report, which had not been disclosed by the Ministry of Education or the Government of Guyana in the aftermath of the fire, questions have arisen as to why it was not acted on.

When contacted, Minis-ter of Education Priya Manickchand yesterday fended off criticism that her ministry had failed to implement recommendations on the myriad problems which included behavioural issues among those attending the dorm.