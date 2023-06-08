Guyana News

Persons who had dorms report will be made public later –Manickchand

By

Following her statement that the “relevant parties” were made aware of the findings from the Ministry of Education-commissioned report on state dormitories,  Education Minister Priya Manickchand yesterday remained mum on who those persons were and when pressed said that the names would be made public at a later date.

According to the Minister, given that President Irfaan Ali is set to announce that a Commis-sion of Inquiry into the Mahdia fire that claimed the lives of 20 children would be undertaken, the “relevant parties”  would be identified in those findings.

Trending