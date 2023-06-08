Persons who had dorms report will be made public later –Manickchand

Following her statement that the “relevant parties” were made aware of the findings from the Ministry of Education-commissioned report on state dormitories, Education Minister Priya Manickchand yesterday remained mum on who those persons were and when pressed said that the names would be made public at a later date.

According to the Minister, given that President Irfaan Ali is set to announce that a Commis-sion of Inquiry into the Mahdia fire that claimed the lives of 20 children would be undertaken, the “relevant parties” would be identified in those findings.