Man cuts self with razor blade after being found guilty of rape

Moments after being convicted on charges of raping a teenaged girl, shop owner Wesley Bazil collapsed at the High Court in Demerara after cutting his neck with a razor blade he had concealed on him.

Bazil, called ‘Tappy’ had just heard from a jury that he had been found unanimously guilty of engaging in sexual activity with the 15-year-old on the first count, and raping her on the second.

Following the announcement of the jury’s verdicts, High Court Judge, Navindra Singh, who presided over the trial, ordered that the convict be remanded to prison to await sentencing.