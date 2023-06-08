Contracts signed for 50 Region Six roads

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill yesterday oversaw the signing of fifty contracts for roads within Region Six to the tune of $1.921b, spanning a total length of 23,784 metres.

Edghill at the signing told the contractors present that the road programme is advancing in Region Six as is being done in other regions.

According to Edghill, the bids for the fifty contracts were opened on March 30 and closed on April 20. Under miscellaneous roads Phase 1 F $561, 188, 972 will be expended on 6550 metres, while in Phase 1 G $551, 860, 943 will be expended on 8150 metres. Under urban roads Phase 1 B some $808, 885, 787 will be spent on 9084 metres.