PPP/C made inroads in Kwakwani but APNU retains control

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) made inroads in the Kwakwani Neighbourhood Democratic Council election as it has increased the number of seats it has on the council by two.
Results from Monday’s local government elections polls released by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) show that the PPP/C was able to secure equal number of seats as the opposition in the proportional representation votes. However in the First-Past the-Post system, four seats were won by APNU candidates while two went to the PPP/C.