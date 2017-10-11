Evidence against Marcus Bisram would be sufficient for committal if crime were committed in US

The prosecution in the extradition proceedings brought against Guyanese murder accused Marcus Bisram has asked a New York judge to find that the evidence before her court is sufficient to justify his committal on felony charges if the crime had occurred in the United States.

This is among the declarations being sought in an order proposed by US Assistant Attorney Nicholas J. Moscow to Justice Peggy Kuo.

Bisram and five others have been charged with the killing of Number 70 Village carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt. Bisram was nabbed in the US in July and is now on remand facing extradition…..