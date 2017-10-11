Local News

Ex-Roraima baggage handler charged over cocaine found on Dynamic flight in US

By Comments
Kennard De Jonge

A year after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest, former Roraima Airways baggage handler Kennard De Jonge was yesterday brought before a city court and charged with conspiring to traffic cocaine

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the conspiracy charge to De Jonge, 34, of 88 ‘C’ Field, Sophia.

It is alleged that De Jonge, between February 1 and February 2, 2016, at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, conspired with others to traffic a quantity of cocaine…..

