Ex-Roraima baggage handler charged over cocaine found on Dynamic flight in US

A year after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest, former Roraima Airways baggage handler Kennard De Jonge was yesterday brought before a city court and charged with conspiring to traffic cocaine
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the conspiracy charge to De Jonge, 34, of 88 ‘C’ Field, Sophia.
It is alleged that De Jonge, between February 1 and February 2, 2016, at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, conspired with others to traffic a quantity of cocaine…..
Indian company lone bidder for supply of drainage pumps
An Indian company has submitted the lone bid to supply the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) with nine fixed and five mobile high-capacity drainage pumps.
Moruca youth charged with crimes against parents granted second chance
A Moruca youth, charged with assaulting his disabled step-father, damaging his mother’s clothes and escaping from custody, was given a second chance by the Chief Magistrate yesterday after he said that he had been under the influence of alcohol.
Pistol, 50 rounds ammo reported stolen from senior cop’s home
A 9mm pistol and 50 matching rounds of ammunition were reported stolen from the home of a senior policeman in Diamond, East Bank Demerara between Sunday and Monday.
Accused in 2009 fireman’s murder admits to manslaughter charge
One of three men initially implicated in the 2009 killing of fireman Patrick Daly, who was fatally chopped at Land of Canaan in 2009, has accepted responsibility for the role he played in the man’s death.
Opposition tables motion to stimulate economy
Charging that the economy was deteriorating and that thousands of workers had lost jobs, the parliamentary opposition on Monday submitted a motion to Parliament with proposals for the 2018 budget and key among these is the reversal of VAT on a range of areas and the axing of plans to shutter three sugar estates.