Canadian resident held at CJIA with 3.5 lbs of heroin

A Canadian resident was yesterday remanded to prison, after she denied having possession of 3.5 pounds of heroin.

Yuniyka Bovell, 19, is accused of having in her possession 1.602 kilogrammes (equivalent to 3.5 pounds), of heroin, on October 5, at the Cheddi Jagan Inter-national Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

Bovell, who had been residing in Guyana for the past six months with her boyfriend and her mother, at 1427 Guyhoc Park, East La Penitence, denied the crime…..