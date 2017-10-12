Canadian resident held at CJIA with 3.5 lbs of heroin

A Canadian resident was yesterday remanded to prison, after she denied having possession of 3.5 pounds of heroin.
Yuniyka Bovell, 19, is accused of having in her possession 1.602 kilogrammes (equivalent to 3.5 pounds), of heroin, on October 5, at the Cheddi Jagan Inter-national Airport (CJIA), Timehri.
Bovell, who had been residing in Guyana for the past six months with her boyfriend and her mother, at 1427 Guyhoc Park, East La Penitence, denied the crime…..
Gaskin defends Trotman over ExxonMobil trip by wife to be
Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin has defended his colleague minister, Raphael Trotman against criticisms about his taking of his then future wife and Technical Officer, Teresa Gaime on an ExxonMobil trip just months prior to her exit from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR).
Port Kaituma farmer remanded over murdera
A farmer was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with murder.
Grey Boy’ jailed for threatening Crum-Ewing’s mother
Charged last month with threatening the mother of the man he had been accused of killing, Regan Rodrigues aka ‘Grey Boy’, was yesterday sentenced to three months for the crime.
Ship labourer remanded over attempted murder
An alcohol-infused argument and fight has left one man in the hospital fighting for his life, and another charged with attempted murder.
Four suspected over nude pic of escapee
Four suspects have been identified in the leakage of a nude photo of recaptured convict Mark Royden Williams which was taken while he was being processed on Monday at the Camp Street Prison, Acting Prison Director Gladwin Samuels said last night.