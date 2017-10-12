Four suspected over nude pic of escapee

Four suspects have been identified in the leakage of a nude photo of recaptured convict Mark Royden Williams which was taken while he was being processed on Monday at the Camp Street Prison, Acting Prison Director Gladwin Samuels said last night.

“The investigation is active. There are suspects. [We are] working to narrow [them] down”, he told Stabroek News.

A nude photograph of Williams, with his hands handcuffed and feet shackled, was posted on Facebook on Tuesday. In the photo, Williams is seen holding a bottle of water over his privates. It is unclear when the photograph was taken…..