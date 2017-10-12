Houston residents briefed on possible land acquisition for new Demerara Harbour Bridge

Officials from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure met yesterday with residents of Houston, East Bank Demerara to provide information on possible land acquisition for the new Demerara River Harbour project.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Public infrastructure (MPI), residents from four households met with three officials from the ministry, Senior Engineer Ronald Roberts, Transport Planning Officer Ramona Duncan and Socio-environmental Officer Shawn-Ann Greene.

“We want to ensure that you are informed every step of the way,” Greene was quoted in the MPI press release as saying. Greene explained that the “first grassroots community meeting” was to foster a transparent process as the project gets underway, whilst pointing out that all of the previously identified homes might not be affected upon the determination of the final design of the bridge…..