Eco says shares sale to finance its portion of offshore oil drilling

Eco Oil and Gas Limited says that there was no “flipping” when it sold a percentage of its shares in the offshore Orinduik Block to French oil and gas company, Total and that it is committed to the holistic development of this country.
“We didn’t “flip” anything to Total (one of the world’s biggest oil super majors). All we did is to sign an option according to which Total will earn 25% stake in the block in return for covering our costs of drilling at least 2-3 exploration wells over the block,” Chief Executive Officer of Eco, Gil Holzman told Stabroek News, via email.
“We do not take the money into the company’s pockets – we actually put it to work and drill at least 2-3 wells offshore your country, in a hope to find some more oil for you that the people of Guyana will benefit from greatly under our Production Sharing agreement with your government,” he added…..
Absence of Chairperson affecting Gecom’s work -Lowenfield
The absence of a Chairperson is undoubtedly affecting the operations of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom), according to Chief Election Officer Keith Lowenfield.
Parfaite Harmonie residents complain about adults preying on schoolgirls
The Ministry of Public Security on Friday met with residents of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Demerara where concerns were raised about security and adults preying on school girls.
Unit for sugar privatisation to be fully functional in January – official
The Special Purposes Unit set up to spearhead the divestment and privatisation of certain GuySuCo assets will be fully functional by January 2018, a government official says.
President’s daughter rubbishes report jewellery company got contract for investiture medals
President David Granger’s daughter has rubbished an online news report that her jewellery company benefitted from millions in a contract to make 69 medals for the recent national awards investiture ceremony.
Meeting to be held with Indian envoy on Palmyra monument – Dr Norton
A meeting between Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Venkatachalam Mahalingam and the government will decide the way forward for the Indian immigration monument at Palmyra, Corentyne, the base of which crumbled while under construction earlier this year.