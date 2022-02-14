Exxon closer to drilling 12 wells in Canje Block

ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary EEPGL is preparing for the drilling of some 12 wells in the offshore Canje Block and may be able to forge ahead as Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says that the project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment.

“In accordance with Section11 (2) of the Environmental Protection Act, CAP 20:05, Laws of Guyana, the application for the project listed above has been screened by the Agency to assess the potential environmental impacts. It has been determined that the project will not significantly affect the environment or human health. It is therefore, exempt from the requirement of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA),” the notice from EPA states.