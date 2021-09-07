Exxon’s Canje Block drilling campaign to begin by first quarter next year

Local ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) has said that its planned 12-Well Exploration and Appraisal (E&A) Drilling Program in the Canje Block, offshore Guyana, is slated to begin by the first quarter of 2022 once environmental authorisation is given for the project.

“The Project is planned to begin by 1Q2022 [first quarter of 2022]. If a discovery is made, a well test may be performed. Conclusion of the proposed drilling project is expected by 1Q2025,” EEPGL states in the Project Summary, which was recently published on the website of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The company, which says that operations and activities in the Canje block will continue to be performed under the terms of the petroleum agreements, licences, and relevant permits, also notes that factors that can influence its notional schedule include new discoveries, determination of the need for sidetracks and/or well tests that would extend the drilling period for such exploration wells as well as influence the location and sequence of subsequent wells.