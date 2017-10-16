Meeting to be held with Indian envoy on Palmyra monument – Dr Norton

A meeting between Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Venkatachalam Mahalingam and the government will decide the way forward for the Indian immigration monument at Palmyra, Corentyne, the base of which crumbled while under construction earlier this year.

“A meeting has been arranged between myself and the Indian High Commissioner and the outcome of that (meeting) would decide the way for the monument”, Minister responsible for Culture and Sport, Dr. George Norton, told Stabroek News when contacted.

Norton expects the meeting within the next two weeks and has assured that a decision will be made pertaining to the commencement…..