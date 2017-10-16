President’s daughter rubbishes report jewellery company got contract for investiture medals

President David Granger’s daughter has rubbished an online news report that her jewellery company benefitted from millions in a contract to make 69 medals for the recent national awards investiture ceremony.
“We never did that order and that is an outright lie. That is not true, we did not make any 69 medals,” Proprietor of Topaz Jewellery, Han Gaskin, told Stabroek News yesterday.
She was responding to online news outfit, Citizens’ Report and a subsequent Facebook-sponsored advertisement…..
Unit for sugar privatisation to be fully functional in January – official
The Special Purposes Unit set up to spearhead the divestment and privatisation of certain GuySuCo assets will be fully functional by January 2018, a government official says.
Meeting to be held with Indian envoy on Palmyra monument – Dr Norton
A meeting between Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Venkatachalam Mahalingam and the government will decide the way forward for the Indian immigration monument at Palmyra, Corentyne, the base of which crumbled while under construction earlier this year.
Bridge linking Goedverwagting, Pradoville 1 burnt for third time in a month
About two weeks ago, Goedverwagting residents, awakened by calls in the wee hours of the morning, rose to find the bridge linking their community to the adjoining Pradoville 1 on fire for the third time within the space of just over a month.
Plans underway for agri census
The Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on Friday launched the Steering Committee Meeting for an agricultural census at the Ministry’s boardroom, Regent Street.
Many lessons to be learnt from Diwali
President David Granger said that as Guyana strives for national unity and social cohesion, there are many important lessons to be learnt from the Hindu festival of Diwali, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency.