President’s daughter rubbishes report jewellery company got contract for investiture medals

President David Granger’s daughter has rubbished an online news report that her jewellery company benefitted from millions in a contract to make 69 medals for the recent national awards investiture ceremony.

“We never did that order and that is an outright lie. That is not true, we did not make any 69 medals,” Proprietor of Topaz Jewellery, Han Gaskin, told Stabroek News yesterday.

She was responding to online news outfit, Citizens’ Report and a subsequent Facebook-sponsored advertisement…..