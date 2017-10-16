Unit for sugar privatisation to be fully functional in January – official

The Special Purposes Unit set up to spearhead the divestment and privatisation of certain GuySuCo assets will be fully functional by January 2018, a government official says.

“They are expected to begin working in January (2018). As you know the head has already been selected and they are in the process of recruiting other staff,” the official, who asked not to be named told Staboek News.

With its office located and operated from GuySuCo’s La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara, office, the unit will have fifteen members…..