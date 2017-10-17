Sophia squatters, CH&PA reach compromise after illegal structures torn down

Squatters from ‘A’ Field, Sophia and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday reached a compromise following last week’s tearing down of a number of illegal structures by the CH&PA.

Almost two dozen squatters congregated in front of the CH&PA Headquarters on Brickdam and called for house lots before they would move. The group, during the protest were heard chanting “Where we going?” “We must get land!” “Where we putting we children them?”

During the protest children dressed in school clothes were also on the picket line holding placards.

The protest yesterday was sparked by CH&PA actions of last Thursday where they….