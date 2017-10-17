Sophia squatters, CH&PA reach compromise after illegal structures torn down

Squatters from ‘A’ Field, Sophia and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) yesterday reached a compromise following last week’s tearing down of a number of illegal structures by the CH&PA.
Almost two dozen squatters congregated in front of the CH&PA Headquarters on Brickdam and called for house lots before they would move. The group, during the protest were heard chanting “Where we going?” “We must get land!” “Where we putting we children them?”
During the protest children dressed in school clothes were also on the picket line holding placards.
The protest yesterday was sparked by CH&PA actions of last Thursday where they….
City unveils steep rise in compliance fee
Effective January 1, 2018 property owners applying to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) for a certificate of compliance will have to pay an increased fee.
Authorities scrambling to fill pothole linked to horrific No.59 crash
Officials from the Number 52- 74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) were yesterday scrambling to fill a pothole on the No.
Corentyne labourer gets life sentence for raping three-year-old
Justice Jo Ann Barlow on Monday imposed a life sentence on Yoganand Ramnarine who raped a three year old girl, who was entrusted, by her mother into his family’s care.
Prima facie case made out against husband, other man – magistrate
Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday found that a prima facie case had been made out against Anand Narine and Darrol Compton, who were both charged with the murder of Babita Sarjou.
Juvenile who was allegedly assaulted by constable was grilled by city officers
Yesterday, the Mayor and City Council was presented with a copy of a report which describes in detail the harrowing experience of a minor who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a member of the city constabulary.