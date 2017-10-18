Vergenoegen Co-op claims lands being illegally occupied

The representative of another Vergenoegen co-op society appeared before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into ancestral land issues on Monday and alleged that businessman Shiraz Ali has been illegally occupying 600 acres of the society’s land along the East Bank Essequibo.

Harvey Meusa, called Harvey Holder, Secretary of the Vergenoegen Agriculture Land Co-op Society, also known as the Ankoko Sugarcane Producers Society, testified before the tribunal at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) headquarters, where he described the situation as a “grave prolonged injustice” against the society.

Meusa said the society gained a lease to the lands in 1970.

Asked whether he was familiar with the Vergenoegen Agri Producers Co-op Limited, which also had a representative testify before the commission recently, Meusa related that the lands ….