Vergenoegen Co-op claims lands being illegally occupied

The representative of another Vergenoegen co-op society appeared before the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into ancestral land issues on Monday and alleged that businessman Shiraz Ali has been illegally occupying 600 acres of the society’s land along the East Bank Essequibo.
Harvey Meusa, called Harvey Holder, Secretary of the Vergenoegen Agriculture Land Co-op Society, also known as the Ankoko Sugarcane Producers Society, testified before the tribunal at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) headquarters, where he described the situation as a “grave prolonged injustice” against the society.
Meusa said the society gained a lease to the lands in 1970.
Asked whether he was familiar with the Vergenoegen Agri Producers Co-op Limited, which also had a representative testify before the commission recently, Meusa related that the lands ….
City cop fired over sex abuse of minor
One day after saying that there was not enough evidence for the administration to act, Town Clerk Royston King yesterday dismissed the constabulary officer who is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile in the custody of City Constabulary for misconduct.
Pork knocker charged with murdering businessman
Pork knocker Aubrey Bobb was yesterday charged with the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, who police say he fatally shot during a robbery last Thursday.
Woman beaten by partner jumps from burning Da Silva St building
A mother of two is now homeless and nursing injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) after her partner attacked her and set their Da Silva Street house on fire.
Defence seeks discharge of accused in ‘Mango Man’ murder over trial delay
Recaptured prison escapee Mark Royden Williams, called ‘Smallie,’ and Sherwin Nero, called ‘Catty,’ were yesterday both indicted for the 2007 murder of Kumar Singh, called ‘Mango Man,’ but their attorney, Nigel Hughes, urged that they be discharged due to the “long time” they have had to wait for a trial.
NAREI seals $19.2M contract to improve Essequibo river defence
The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) yesterday signed a contract with S&K Construction Services for $19.2M to improve river defences on the Essequibo coast.