GPL workers cleared of attempted theft charge after accuser drops complaint

Three Guyana Power and Light Company Inc (GPL) employees, who were charged in April with attempting to steal money from a customer, were cleared of the crime yesterday after the complainant dropped the case.
Quincy McKenzie, Garfield O’Neil, and Alicia Steele were jointly charged with demanding $40,000 from Mitra Persaud on April 7, at William and Queen streets, Kitty, with intent to steal.
McKenzie was also read a second charge, which stated that on April 10, at William Street, Kitty, he obtained $65,000 from Persaud by pretending that he was in the position to install a GPL meter.
During the continuation of the matter before Magistrate Leron Daly, Persaud, who had already started to testify in the matter, told the court that he no longer wished to offer evidence against the accused.
An application was subsequently made by the prosecutor to have the complainant give sworn evidence.
Subsequently, Persaud, when asked by the
prosecutor if the evidence he previously gave to the court was untrue, indicated under oath that he no longer wished to proceed with the matter.
As a result, the charges were all dismissed.
Persaud was then ordered to pay court costs for wasting the court’s time.
President picks Justice Patterson, 84, as GECOM Chair
President David Granger yesterday unilaterally chose retired justice James Patterson, 84, to be Chairman of GECOM, rejecting a third list that had been submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo and plunging the country into its worst political crisis since APNU+AFC came to power in 2015.
Jagdeo declares non-co-operation with gov’t after GECOM decision
In the wake of President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of former Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that his party has immediately pulled back from co-operation with the APNU+AFC government.
Gov’t announces unilateral wage hikes for public servants
For the third consecutive year, the APNU+AFC government has unilaterally imposed hikes in public service wages and salaries.
SOCU charges GBTI directors with contempt
Less than a day before the High Court is scheduled to hear an application from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on the production of key documents, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) yesterday charged the bank’s directors with contempt and they are to appear in a Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday to answer.
Jagnarine Singh, Madanlall Ramraj charged with defrauding GRDB of $8m
Two former Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) employees will today be arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates Court following charges of fraud by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).