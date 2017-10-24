GECOM appointment based on Justice George’s ruling – AG

Amid an outpouring of opprobrium, Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams yesterday said that President David Granger found the basis for his unilateral declaration of a chairman of GECOM in the ruling of Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George in the case of Marcel Gaskin v AG etal.
A key part of the AG’s argument yesterday related to the judge’s consideration of a proviso in the constitution for the President to make a unilateral decision. This is a controversial area as counsel for Gaskin has argued that the proviso was never part of the declaratory orders sought on the meaning of Article 161(2) from the court and that the Chief Justice had overreached. The Chief Justice’s ruling had also acknowledged that full arguments had not been heard on the proviso thereby giving the impression that what she had to say on it was not substantive or definitive. The application by Gaskin was filed following the rejection by Granger of the first list of GECOM nominees from Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.
Granger’s unilateral naming of 84-year-old Justice James Patterson as GECOM Chairman has seen widespread condemnation from civil society and in a statement last evening Williams set out the aspects of Justice George’s ruling that the President relied on…..
UG’s Technology Faculty to be among key beneficiaries of $100M GGMC grant
The Guyana Geology and Mines Com-mission (GGMC) through the Ministry of Natural Resources has awarded a grant for a total of $100 million to the University of Guyana (UG) for the Faculty of Technology, supporting programmes, research and scholarships.
GBTI directors charged with failure to comply with court order
Seven of the eight members of the Board of Directors of the Guyana Bank for Trade Industry Limited (GBTI) were yesterday charged with failing to comply with a court order that was issued by the High Court for the production of documents for an ongoing criminal investigation.
Local Gov’t Commission members sworn in
Guyana now has its first ever Local Government Commission (LGC). The eight members of the constitutionally mandated body corporate were sworn in at a State House ceremony which President David Granger hailed as a demonstration of his government’s commitment to good governance, respect for the constitution and local democracy.
Sophia squatters get more time to relocate
Junior Communities Minister Valerie Patterson-Yearwood yesterday announced that squatters, who have been told to remove from the government reserve in Sophia, would be given an extension until the end of January, 2018 to relocate.
Chase-Green says reshuffling of city constabulary may be needed
Saying that she was dissatisfied with the performance of the city constabulary, Georgetown Mayor Patricia Chase-Green yesterday declared that a reshuffling may be needed and warned Chief Constable Andrew Foo that he needs to do better.