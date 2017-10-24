No comment from US, Canadian envoys on appointment of Gecom Chairman

United States Ambassador Perry Holloway and the Canadian High Com-missioner Lilian Chatterjee have declined to comment on President David Granger’s recent appointment of retired judge James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom).

Granger has sparked debate over his unilateral appointment of Patterson, 84, after rejecting 18 nominees who had been submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo. Granger has maintained that he acted in accordance with the constitution, while Jagdeo has charged that he has not.

Stabroek News attempted to get a comment from Holloway on the issue but the US Embassy’s Public Affairs Officer Amanda Cauldwell yesterday informed that he would not be commenting on the issue at this time…..