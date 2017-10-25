CH&PA to demolish structures being built on Sophia reserves – CEO

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will soon be moving to demolish new structures now being built on the government reserves in the Cummings Lodge-Sophia area, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lelon Saul said yesterday.

“We have agreed that the incomplete structures that you see are around here that are under construction, we will dismantle those buildings,” Saul told reporters during a media tour, which highlighted the negative impacts of squatting in the community. He stated that notices would be served to the owners of the new structures prior to their dismantling.

He noted that persons residing in existing structures would be required to move by the end of January, 2018, in keeping with an announcement made by Junior Communities Minister Valerie Patterson-Yearwood one day prior…..