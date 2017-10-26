Guyana now in key natural resource transparency group

Guyana is now officially the 53rd candidate country of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) which is aimed at openness around the governance of natural resources.
Guyana’s application to become a candidate country was deliberated upon during the 38th EITI Board Meeting which is being held in Manila, Philippines, according to a statement yesterday from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR).
At its core, according to the EITI website, governments disclose how much they receive from extractive companies operating in their country and these companies disclose how much they pay. In addition, other key data is published. Governments sign up to implement the EITI Standard and must meet seven requirements. Entering the EITI was seen as pivotal before oil revenues begin flowing here around 2020…..
PPP to mount overseas lobby over rigging fears -Jagdeo
Stating that the unilateral appointment of Justice James Patterson as Gecom Chairman is an indication of government’s plan to rig the 2020 general elections, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday made known his plans to launch campaigns locally and abroad to thwart any such an occurrence.
Nine in custody after two rifles found at Barima
Nine persons including three foreign nationals were on Tuesday arrested on the Barima River, north west after ranks of the joint services intercepted a boat and found a quantity of illegal items including an AK-47 rifle.
‘Short man’ gets 23 years for ‘brutal’ killing of fireman
Errol Williams, was yesterday morning sentenced to 23 years in prison, for what Justice James Bovell-Drakes described as the brutal slaying of 30-year-old firefighter, Patrick Daly.
Four lawmen to be charged over escape of Dellon Blake
Four law enforcers including a prison warder who allegedly witnessed the escape of remanded prisoner, Dellon Blake earlier this month from the Lusignan Prison are expected to face criminal charges soon.
Man gets 22 years for Kokerite Landing slaying
Morris Fredericks, 24, was yesterday morning handed a 22-year sentence by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall, for the 2011 killing of Linden resident, Alistair Crighton.