US Ambassador urges dialogue over Gecom appointment

Following the contention over President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of retired judge James Patterson as the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) chairman, United States Ambassador to Guyana Perry Holloway yesterday urged dialogue to discuss the “serious disagreement,” while noting that the courts remain the best option to resolve legal disputes.

“While we urge everyone to engage in democratic dialogue to discuss differences of opinion, we stress that the Courts [are] the ultimate and best option for any legal disagreement in a functioning democracy. That said, I think all involved agree that this matter is too important for all for it to languish in the legal system, so a quick resolution to any court challenge is necessary,” Holloway said in a statement released to Stabroek News.

“I encourage all to act with dignity and respect in moving forward Guyana’s democratic development,” he added…..