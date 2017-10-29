Jagdeo was within rights to limit choices for Gecom chairmanship

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo had a duty and responsibility to “shape” the three lists of nominees for the post of Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman to limit President David Granger’s choices, his legal advisor Anil Nandlall said last evening.

“This is so because the president has no unilateral power of appointment. His power of appointment is constrained to the names submitted to him by Jagdeo. That is precisely what is contemplated by the Carter/Price formula and Article 161 (2) of the Constitution,” Nandlall, a PPP/C Member of Parliament and the former attorney-general insisted.

He was responding to a report published in yesterday’s edition of the Stabroek News under the headline “Jagdeo shaped Gecom lists to limit President’s choice,” which was based on comments made by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Attorney General Basil Williams SC during a televised interview last Thursday…..