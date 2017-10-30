Merit found in complaint against doctors in Carol Joseph matter

The Medical Council of Guyana (MCG) has found merit in a complaint of opioid prescription abuse against three doctors attached to the Fort Wellington Hospital and has sent a report to its disciplinary committee for a decision.

“We have completed our investigations and how the Medical Council is set up we are supposed to send it to a special select committee where they will decide on what course of action should be taken,” Chair-man of the MCG, Dr Navin Rambarran told Stabroek News when contacted.

“Sending it to the committee does not necessarily mean that anyone is guilty, it is just the procedure that we take, according the Medical Practitioners Act,” he added…..