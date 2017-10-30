Yarde declines comment on decision to dismiss Deputy Solicitor General

Former Chairman (ag) of the Public Service Commission (PSC) Patrick Yarde was on Friday unwilling to defend the decision he took to dismiss Deputy Solicitor General, Prithima Kissoon without her complaint against Attorney General Basil Williams SC being addressed.

“No I wouldn’t comment on it now because since it got out in the press the three commissioners who took the action met and we agreed in principle if there would be any comment all of us will do it”, he said when approached by Stabroek News for a comment shortly after a press conference he hosted in his capacity as the president of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) had ended.

In a letter carried in this newspaper earlier this month, Kissoon revealed that she was dismissed on August 31st, six hours before the PSC’s term expired. She has argued that she did not have a hearing before the PSC and that her complaint against Williams for alleged harassment and verbal abuse had not been addressed…..