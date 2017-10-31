Local News

Investigators see hurdles in probe of rice drug bust

By Comments
The Lot 11 Barr Street, Kitty property that was listed on the rice bags as the address of the producer, Golden Grains Investments.

Ranks probing the discovery on Saturday of a large amount of suspected cocaine in a shipment of rice destined for Belgium have hit a hurdle with the investigations and might be unable to build a viable case.

A source told Stabroek News yesterday that the ranks investigating the case are presently only working with the “bits and pieces” of information they have gathered thus far and there are difficulties in linking them.

Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) ranks and CCP (Container Control Programme) operatives on Saturday unearthed over 67 kg of suspected cocaine in a container at the John Fernandes Limited Wharf, Water Street…..

Comments  
More in Local News

GuySuCo’s assets to be valued by international accounting firm

All of the assets of the beleaguered GuySuCo are soon to be valued by an international accounting firm which will also see a prospectus completed by the end of January next year as efforts speed up for privatization and/or divestment of sugar estates.

High-level Govt, GTU task force to address teachers issues

Government and the GTU yesterday agreed to set up a high-level task force to address negotiations on teachers’ pay and conditions, averting a strike that had been planned for this week.

Guyana, Venezuela to meet again on border controversy

After a two-day meeting on the border controversy between the two countries the Foreign Ministers of Guyana and Venezuela have decided to meet again sometime in the future.

Marcus Bisram’s lawyers in last-minute bid to withdraw challenge to murder charge

Moments before he was set to deliver his ruling on Marcus Bisram’s application to have a murder charge against him withdrawn, Justice Gino Persaud was yesterday afternoon met with a request by the man’s attorneys to discontinue the proceedings.

Cop found guilty of abusing junior rank, fined $15,000

Frank Thompson, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who was on trial for using abusive language to a junior rank investigating him, was yesterday found guilty of the crime and was fined $15,000 by a city magistrate.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×