Investigators see hurdles in probe of rice drug bust

Ranks probing the discovery on Saturday of a large amount of suspected cocaine in a shipment of rice destined for Belgium have hit a hurdle with the investigations and might be unable to build a viable case.
A source told Stabroek News yesterday that the ranks investigating the case are presently only working with the “bits and pieces” of information they have gathered thus far and there are difficulties in linking them.
Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) ranks and CCP (Container Control Programme) operatives on Saturday unearthed over 67 kg of suspected cocaine in a container at the John Fernandes Limited Wharf, Water Street…..
GuySuCo’s assets to be valued by international accounting firm
All of the assets of the beleaguered GuySuCo are soon to be valued by an international accounting firm which will also see a prospectus completed by the end of January next year as efforts speed up for privatization and/or divestment of sugar estates.
High-level Govt, GTU task force to address teachers issues
Government and the GTU yesterday agreed to set up a high-level task force to address negotiations on teachers’ pay and conditions, averting a strike that had been planned for this week.
Guyana, Venezuela to meet again on border controversy
After a two-day meeting on the border controversy between the two countries the Foreign Ministers of Guyana and Venezuela have decided to meet again sometime in the future.
Marcus Bisram’s lawyers in last-minute bid to withdraw challenge to murder charge
Moments before he was set to deliver his ruling on Marcus Bisram’s application to have a murder charge against him withdrawn, Justice Gino Persaud was yesterday afternoon met with a request by the man’s attorneys to discontinue the proceedings.
Cop found guilty of abusing junior rank, fined $15,000
Frank Thompson, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who was on trial for using abusive language to a junior rank investigating him, was yesterday found guilty of the crime and was fined $15,000 by a city magistrate.