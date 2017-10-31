Investigators see hurdles in probe of rice drug bust

Ranks probing the discovery on Saturday of a large amount of suspected cocaine in a shipment of rice destined for Belgium have hit a hurdle with the investigations and might be unable to build a viable case.

A source told Stabroek News yesterday that the ranks investigating the case are presently only working with the “bits and pieces” of information they have gathered thus far and there are difficulties in linking them.

Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) ranks and CCP (Container Control Programme) operatives on Saturday unearthed over 67 kg of suspected cocaine in a container at the John Fernandes Limited Wharf, Water Street…..