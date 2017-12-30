Registry says no secrecy around Exxon agreement

The Deeds Registry has rebuffed claims by former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall that there was any secrecy surrounding the agreement filed in its registry between the Government and ExxonMobil last year but says a written request must be made for it.

On condition of anonymity, registry staff with whom this newspaper spoke yesterday, explained that prior to the contract between the two parties being unveiled by the government on Thursday, no one ever requested the agreement.

Nandlall, however, contends that the reason such a request was never made, was simply because no one knew of the existence of the document, or even that it was filed with the registry. ….