President proposes Benjamin as Chancellor

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo will at the request of President David Granger attend a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the possible appointment of Chief Justice of Belize, Kenneth Benjamin as Chancellor of the local judiciary.

Speaking with the Sunday Stabroek yesterday, Jagdeo said that he had received a letter from Granger early last week requesting that he attend a meeting on Friday December 29. The letter indicated that Justice Benjamin had been recommended for the post of Chancellor while the acting Chancellor, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards is being considered for the substantive post of Chief Justice.

Justice Roxane George, SC is currently the acting Chief Justice. Both women were appointed in March this year as part of a temporary arrangement between Granger and Jagdeo. Their predecessors, Justices Carl Singh and Ian Chang SC both retired without being substantively appointed Chancellor and Chief Justice, respectively.

The meeting was at Jagdeo’s request ….