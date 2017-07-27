Government has received expert opinion that petroleum agreement should not be publicized at this time

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to a letter penned by Mr Ramon Gaskin about recent comments made by me regarding the Government of Guyana/ExxonMobil, Hess and CNOOC Nexen Production Share Agreement (PSA), to which I respond as follows:

The position adumbrated by me as Minister of Natural Resources is one that is embraced by the entire Government of Guyana and does not represent a singular Raphael Trotman opinion and/or position; The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana (GCRG) has received expert opinions and advice to the effect that, inter alia, the terms of the agreement should not be publicized at this time as the provisions of Section 4 of the Petroleum Act, though somewhat ambiguous, should be interpreted in a manner that prevents publication; and The Petroleum Act is currently under review for amendments and the GCRG will await the completion of that process, and the recommendations made, before reviewing the matter of the publication of the agreement.

Yours faithfully,

Raphael G C Trotman, MP

Minister of Natural Resources