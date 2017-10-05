Dear Editor,
The Guyana Police Force is responding to an article in yesterday’s edition of the Stabroek News under the caption ‘Agricola woman still awaiting word on probe of police crossfire shooting’ on page 17.
With reference to the above caption, please be apprised that the police investigation was completed and legal advice obtained.
It was recommended that the incident which resulted in the gunshot injuries sustained by the victim was purely accidental in the circumstances, hence most unfortunate and that the victim should be compensated.
The appropriate communication has been transmitted to the relevant authority for consideration to be given in order that the legal advice maybe effectuated.
In the circumstances the victim is respectfully advised to be patient, as the possibility of compensation remains active.
Yours faithfully,
D Ramnarine
Asst Commr
Commissioner of Police (ag)
