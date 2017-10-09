Letters to the Editor

Health hazard from burning gold in Charity

By Comments

Dear Editor,

There is a gold dealer who operates a jewellery shop in Charity who buys raw gold. This is gold in its pure state or that has been mixed with the mercury that has been used in the extractive process.

One day, while sitting in the vicinity of his shop, I noticed some drops of what I thought was rain, but another shopkeeper in the vicinity responded that it was not rain, it was Mr X burning gold, and that the droplets were “quicksilver gas” coming through his chimney.

Editor, from my reading, mercury is a very toxic metal and when inhaled or ingested, causes serious and permanent medical conditions. This mercury vapour coming out of the gold dealer’s chimney, poses a serious threat to vendors and shoppers alike in the area.

I would like the relevant authorities to look into this situation.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address provided)

Comments  
More in Letters to the Editor

Private hospital charged for drugs which were not used

Dear Editor, I was recently hospitalized at an East Demerara private hospital for 4½ days.

Mabaruma Green Park should be named after all the Solomons

Dear Editor, I read in the Kaieteur News (Oct 2) that Mabaruma’s Green Park will be commissioned by mid- October 2017 and will be named after a well-known sportsman of the region, Mr Augustine Solomon.

History is being rewritten

Dear Editor, Local history is being rewritten by a determined, crafty, and less than honest opposition. 

Lethem Town Week for October 15-21

Dear Editor, The Mayor and Town Council in the municipality of Lethem, central Rupununi, in Region Nine, have shifted their work mode into top gear, as preparations continue  for the Lethem Town Week celebrations, scheduled for the 15th-21st of October, 2017.

We should refuse to engage in racially denigrating stories, humour

Dear Editor, While positive changes have occurred at certain times, racism not only persists in our world, but in many places is powerfully resurgent.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×