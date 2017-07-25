Cricket stakeholders protest AG’s office
- More protest action and forums to follow until action is taken
A number disgruntled cricket stakeholders yesterday protested the office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Legal Affairs Carmichael Street office, in an effort to have Minister Basil Williams intervene into the legal matter which has stalled the holding of elections at the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).
In an interview with Stabroek Sport, Claude Raphael, labelled the current cricket situation in Guyana a crisis and he also described the modus operandi of the current executive as corrupt and illegal.
