Guyana U17s to open campaign against The Bahamas

Guyana will open their Central America and Caribbean Basketball Championships (CentroBasket) U17 tournament today against Caribbean champions The Bahamas in the Dominican Republic.

The team, which departed local shores yesterday, will be in action from 13:00hrs in what is a rematch of last year’s CBC Championship final on July 10, 2016. Guyana lost 84-57 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

In a brief comment prior to the team's departure, Head coach, Lugard Mohan said, "We think that the only way that we could compete is by being aggressive on the defence. We did what we could with the time we had.