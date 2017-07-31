Defending 800m champ hard pressed to retain title

Boyce/Jefford Classic…

Guyanese, Kevin Bayley, who is the defending International 800m men’s champion at the Boyce/Jefford Classic will be hard pressed to retain his title with the news that Olympian Julius Mutenkanga of Uganda will be competing in this year’s event set for next month in Linden.

The United States of America–based Bayley is set to face serious competition from the likes of Mutenkanga, who represented the African country at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Trinidad and Tobago's Ashton Gill and locals Anfernee Headecker, Quacy Morian and Samuel Lynch.

