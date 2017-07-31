Williams wins 200m, places second in 400m at IGG trials

The 2017 World Youth 400m silver medalist, Daniel Williams, along with Chantoba Bright, Joanna Archer and Samuel Lynch were the standout performers when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) held its Inter Guiana Games (IGG) trials Saturday at the National Track and Field Centre.

Williams easily won the 200m event ahead of Tyrell Peters (22.34s) and Brian Roman (22.54s) after clocking 21.52s. He then seemed content to just ‘jog’ the 400m race (51.63s) and placed second behind Lynch (50.03s) who also won the boys 800m in 1:59.59s.

The dynamic athlete from Linden also won the boys high jump event.