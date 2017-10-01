South Africa in charge against Bangladesh

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, (Reuters) – South Africa lost both openers but were still 230 runs ahead of Bangladesh at the close on the third day of the first test when bad light stopped play yesterday.
The home side will resume the fourth day on 54 for two after dismissing Bangladesh for 320 shortly after tea.
Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram, who scored 296 runs between them in the first innings, were out early in the second but the home side were still firmly in command with Hashim Amla (17) and Temba Bamuva on three at the crease at stumps.
Bangladesh started the day on 127-3 with Mominul Haque going on to score 77 and Mahmudullah making 66 before playing on to a rising delivery from Morne Morkel and seeing his stumps tumble over.
The pair helped Bangladesh to avoid the follow-up but soon after reaching the target the visitors collapsed with their last five wickets going down for a paltry 28 runs.
Keshav Maharaj returned the best bowling figures of 3-92 with two wickets each for South African seamers Kagiso Rabada and Morkel on a flat track that has been batsman-friendly in a high-scoring game.
South Africa scored 496 for three declared in their first innings.
Hamilton seizes Malaysian pole, Vettel to start last
SEPANG, Malaysia, (Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes pulled out the stops to seize pole position for the Malaysian Grand Prix in an inspiring display of speed, even as a power unit problems left title rival Sebastian Vettel stranded in the garage.
Perez strokes 137 as G/Town punish West Demerara
West Indies Under – 19 selectee Raymond Perez stroked a majestic century and shared in a 155-run, fourth-wicket partnership with Christopher Barnwell as Georgetown rocketed to first innings honours over West Demerara at the Tuschen Sports Club Ground, yesterday.
Sophia mauls Winfer Gardens 8-0 as Courts Pee Wee football commences
Sophia, Tucville, St. Pius, and St. Ambrose won their respective matches when the Courts Pee Wee Football tournament kicked off yesterday at the Thirst Park ground.
City stays ahead of United with win over champions Chelsea
LONDON, (Reuters) – Manchester City stayed ahead of age-old local rivals Manchester United at the top of the Premier League yesterday with a deserved 1-0 win away to champions Chelsea.
Crushing wins for Eastveldt, Fruta Conquerors in NAMILCO football
Eastveldt and Fruta Conquerors scored crushing wins over Order and Discipline and Pele respectively when the Georgetown leg of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) U17 League commenced yesterday.