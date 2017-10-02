Boxers out of South American Youth Games without throwing a punch

Guyana’s medal hopes at the second South American Youth Games in Santiago, Chile, suffered a knockdown when boxers Keevin Allicock and Christopher Moore were ruled ineligible because of a change in the age stipulation, Chef-de-Mission of the Guyana contingent, Godfrey Munroe reported yesterday.

Boxing was considered Guyana’s best bet for a medal but according to Munroe, at the Technical meeting for the discipline on September 29, Coach Terrence Poole was told that Guyana’s boxers would be unable to participate due to a change in the age stipulation which, apparently, was never communicated to Guyana.

According to Munroe, the stipulated age as outlined in the Technical Manual provided for boxing to the Chef-de-Mission and provided for the games management on the Extranet, indicates that National Olympic Committees (NOCs) can register and accredit six male and two female athletes for the boxing competition who were born between the period 1st January 1999 and 31st December 2000…..